Kyriba, the global leader in cloud treasury and finance solutions, has launched the Kyriba Payments Network to address the growing CFO mandate to combat payments fraud, centralize payments, and unlock organizational efficiency.

The new payments network provides corporations with real-time fraud detection and access to machine learning-driven payments anomalies detection, as well as the ability to dramatically accelerate corporate ERP cloud migration projectsstreamline global bank connectivity and format transformation projects.

"Kyriba simplified bank connectivity and centralized payments processes during a significant treasury and finance transformation project," said Janice Minter, Senior Treasury Analyst at Amway. "With hundreds of banks, and nearly a million payments per month, Kyriba streamlined our treasury operations, helped us reduce risk by 10x and eliminated more than half of our payments banks, making the team more efficient and effective to support the enterprise."

"CIOs are challenged with finding ways to accelerate ERP projects and reduce payments transformation costs against a larger backdrop of increasing payments fraud and keeping up with market innovations, such as real-time payments," said Jean-Luc Robert, Chairman and CEO at Kyriba. "CFOs, in partnership with the C-Suite and their Boards, are demanding payments efficiencies."

New research shows 88% of CFOs reported that their organizations were the victims of sophisticated payments fraud schemes.

"Corporate CIOs and CFOs are scrambling to build greater resilience to payments fraud as they migrate their ERP platforms to the cloud," said Bob Stark, Senior Strategist at Kyriba. "Our clients choose Kyriba to reduce the risk of payments fraud, just as they rely on Kyriba to manage liquidity and currency risk."

The Kyriba Payments Network is a core pillar of Kyriba's cloud-based Active Liquidity Network that delivers cash, liquidity, payments, working capital, and risk management to enterprise CFOs. Kyriba will be showcasing its Payments Network at Kyriba Live Treasury Finance Summit in Las Vegas, February 24-26.

Kyriba empowers CFOs and their teams to transform how they activate liquidity as a dynamic, real-time vehicle for growth and value creation, while also protecting against financial risk. Kyriba's pioneering Active Liquidity Network connects internal applications for treasury, risk, payments and working capital, with vital external sources such as banks, ERPs, trading platforms, and market data providers. Based on a secure, highly scalable SaaS platform that leverages artificial and business intelligence, Kyriba enables thousands of companies worldwide to maximize growth opportunities, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and reduce costs through advanced automation. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in New York, Paris, London, Tokyo, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai and other major locations. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

