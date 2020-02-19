5G Technology Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 667.90 Billion by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analysis of the 5G technology market offers an in-depth dive into examination of the equipment, applications, and services essential to the implementation of 5G technology.

The global market for 5G technology is projected to reach USD 5.53 Billion in 2020, reaching USD 667.90 Billion by 2026, showing a CAGR of 122.3 percent from 2021 to 2026.

The introduction of 5G satellite communications networks and the development of strategic partnerships with network integrators in developing economies create attractive growth opportunities for the 5G technology industry. The 5G technology market is segmented on the basis of offering, connectivity, application, end-user and region. The advancements in 5G technology are driven by multiple wireless connectivity features that are broadly classified into enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra reliable and low latency communications (URLLC), and massive machine-type communications (mMTC)

FACTORS INFLUENCING THE 5G TECHNOLOGY MARKET SIZE

The increasing number of IoT devices and edge computing are one of the major drivers for the 5G market. It is expected that the increasing demand for edge computing coupled with increasing amounts of data generated by IoT devices will drive demand for higher data speeds. 5G technologies are expected to help deliver unparalleled data speeds while improving the overall user experience and enhancing data processing capabilities in real-time.

It is predicted that video delivery will fuel exponential growth in media and entertainment centers. This streaming service demand has further driven worldwide data usage levels. Streaming services face challenges in delivering interrupting content to improve user engagement across the board. It is predicted that 5G technology would improve data speeds while enhancing the overall user experience.

The autonomous vehicle industry is experiencing rapid growth. The sheer amount of data produced by self-driving cars has forced innovative technologies to be introduced that produce, capture, and process massive amounts of data. 5G communication is anticipated to allow the transfer and processing of vast amounts of data more efficiently while improving the overall performance of automated vehicles. This is estimated to further drive growth in autonomous long-distance transport, influencing the market share of the 5G technology.

REGION WISE 5G TECHNOLOGY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific would be the world's largest contributor with USD 2.20 Billion in 2020 and is expected to hit USD 329.09 Billion by 2026, showing a CAGR of 130.7 percent over the forecast period.

5G TECHNOLOGY KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION:

BY OFFERING

Hardware

Software

Services

BY CONNECTIVITY

Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB)

Ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC)

Massive machine-type communication (mMTC)

BY APPLICATION

Connected vehicles

Monitoring & tracking

Automation

Smart surveillance

VR & AR

Enhanced video services

Others

BY END-USER

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Government

Media & Entertainment

Others

KEY PLAYERS

Deutsche Telekom AG

Ericsson

Huawei Technology

Nokia

Orange S.A

Qualcomm Inc

Telecom Italia

Telstra

T-Mobile

Intel Corporation

Others

KEY BENEFITS FOR 5G TECHNOLOGY MARKET:

This study includes analytical depiction along with the current 5G technology market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities which are influencing the global 5G technology market growth.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the 5G technology industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the global 5G technology market.

