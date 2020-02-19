Rules published in the official journal provide certainty on how storage systems will have to be connected to the grid and who will take care of the process on behalf of governmental institutions. The regulations are expected to benefit rooftop PV and up-to-1 MW 'unlicensed' projectsThe Turkish government has introduced new rules for the grid connection of energy storage systems. The provisions, published in the Turkish official journal this morning, will come into force on April 1. Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority had submitted the policy to consultation in September. The new rules, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...