Arion Bank hf.: Reports published by Arion Bank for 2019

Arion Bank has published its Annual and Sustainability Report and Pillar 3 Risk Disclosures for 2019. The reports are in digital format and are therefore available on the Bank's website. The Annual Financial Statements for 2019 were published on 12 February and are available on the Bank's website.

In addition to coverage of the activities of the Bank's various divisions, its main projects and key figures for 2019, the Annual and Sustainability Report also contains non-financial information disclosed in line with GRI Core and guidelines from Nasdaq Nordic.

Annual and Sustainability Report 2019

Pillar 3 Risk Disclosures 2019