Reliant Bancorp, Inc.: Reliant Bank Mortgage Services Launches Automated Underwriting System: iReli

Point of Sale Tool Helps Mortgage Loan Officers Simplify Origination Process for Non-QM Loans

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Reliant Bank Mortgage Services has announced the launch of iReli, a tool that will help originators prequalify Non-QM loans at the point of sale. This Automated Underwriting System is designed to offer eligibility decisions within minutes, providing loan eligibility reports to mortgage loan offers who are offering non-agency loans to their borrowers.

Reliant Bank Correspondent Lending, a top provider of non-agency loans to the origination community, offers bank statement, prime jumbo, investment property and HELOC programs. The iReli tool furthers their commitment to providing technology solutions to help originators prequalify borrowers and identify the appropriate Non-QM program for their needs. Powered by LoanScorecard's Portfolio Underwriter ™ technology, iReli analyzes the 1003 and credit report. If there are any potential issues with a submission, these populate for quick review and resolution ensuring the process continues to move forward.

"The Correspondent Lending team at Reliant Bank Mortgage Services is focused on helping originators through the entire process, from point of sale through closing. The iReli platform provides originators an instant read on potential options across non-agency loan programs," said Jackie Weed, Vice President, Operations and Correspondent Lending. "Our commitment is to provide technology solutions that empower loan officers and help them generate incremental business in the often underserved Non-QM market."

iReli, which can be accessed at: RelyOniReli.com, provides originators with a detailed breakdown of the qualification criteria used as well as documentation requirements. In addition to an instant read on the submission, loan officers can review options across multiple non-agency loan programs offered by Reliant Bank Mortgage Services. For more information, please contact Jackie Weed at jweed@reliantbank.com or 615-716-2445.

About Reliant Bancorp and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: RBNC) is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based financial holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Cheatham, Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties, Tennessee. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending, and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. For additional information, locations, and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.

To learn more about Reliant Bank Correspondent lending, please visit https://reliantcorrespondentlending.com

SOURCE: Reliant Bank Mortgage Services

