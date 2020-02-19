Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Announces Appointment of Michiel Groenewegen as Business Development Manager

Further Expands Commercial Development Resources

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC:OGOFF) ("Organto"). Organto today announced the appointment of Mr. Michiel Groenewegen to the position of Business Development Manager, based in Breda, the Netherlands. Mr. Groenewegen brings over 30 years of hands-on fresh fruits and vegetables supply chain, marketing, business development and category management experience to Organto, including over 20 years of direct experience in the organic fruit and vegetables category. In this role, Mr. Groenewegen will report to Rients van der Wal, Chief Operating Officer of Organto and CEO of Organto Europe, B.V.

"We are pleased to have Michiel join our team at this very exciting time in our history." commented Rients van der Wal, Chief Operating Officer of Organto and CEO of Organto Europe, B.V. "We have been making solid progress in the development of our integrated organic fruits and vegetables business, and Michiel adds further depth to our commercial team. Michiel brings extensive organic industry experience throughout the entire value chain from procurement through logistics, selling and account management. Michiel shares our passion for healthy fresh fruits and vegetables and is a pioneer in the organic category, and we are anxious to leverage his deep knowledge base and entrepreneurial drive as we continue to accelerate our growth in existing categories and expand into others."

Over the past 20 years Mr. Groenewegen has held a variety of commercial positions with a number of Dutch based fruit and vegetable operators, serving the European market with products sourced from around the globe. An entrepreneur at heart, Michiel is fluent in English, Dutch, German, French and Spanish and brings with him a wealth of international business experience with a key focus on Europe.

Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders. The Organto Foods Group is an integrated provider of year-round value-added branded organic vegetables and seasonal organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using an asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health conscious consumer around the globe.

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's current business model and related expertise; Organto's belief that Mr. Groenewegen's deep industry experience will be a valuable addition to Organto; Organto's belief that Mr. Groenewegen's addition will help accelerate growth in existing categories and expand into others; management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors and partners. and joint venturers. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

