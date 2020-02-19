Elicio Therapeutics, a next generation immuno-oncology company, today announced Peter DeMuth, PhD., Elicio Vice President of Research, will present "Targeting the Lymph Nodes to Enhance Mutant KRAS-Specific Vaccine Responses," at the upcoming RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit in Vienna, Austria, from February 25 to 27, 2020.

The Elicio Amphiphile platform enables precise targeting and delivery of immunogens and cell-therapy activators directly to the lymphatic system, the "brain center" of the immune response, to significantly amplify and enhance the body's own system of defenses, defeat solid and hematologic cancers, and prevent their recurrence. Elicio's ELI-002 targets seven position 12 and 13 KRAS mutations, present in approximately 25% of all human solid tumors. Elicio believes that ELI-002 has the potential to become a multi-targeted mKRAS therapy with the ability to treat and prevent disease recurrence for hundreds of thousands of patients with mKRAS-driven cancers, including pancreatic, colorectal, lung, bile duct, endometrial, and ovarian.

"By precisely targeting the immune cells which orchestrate anti-tumor responses in lymph nodes, ELI-002 has been shown in preclinical studies to enhance the magnitude and functional characteristics of KRAS-specific immunity important for a robust anti-tumor effect" said Peter DeMuth, PhD, Vice President of Research of Elicio Therapeutics. "These responses were able to simultaneously target all 7 common KRAS mutants, indicating the potential to prevent tumor recurrence likely to arise from therapies specific to individual mutants."

At the conference Dr. DeMuth will discuss Elicio's:

Amphiphile technology which allows "AMP KRAS-vaccine" ELI-002 to simultaneously generate immune response to the seven mutations commonly present in KRAS driven cancers by targeting peptides with a powerful adjuvant directly to the lymph nodes;

In vivo data showing the significant benefits of lymph node targeting versus systemic drug delivery;

Data showing induction of potent mKRAS-specific T cell responses using ELI-002, a first-in-class lymph node immunotherapy, and;

Plans for a prospective, multicenter First-in-Human Phase 1/2 Trial of ELI-002 Lymph Node Immunotherapy as Treatment for Minimal Residual Disease in Patients with KRAS mutated Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and Other Solid Tumors.

Elicio has demonstrated in multiple tumor models that improving the targeting of immunogens and cell-therapy activators to lymph nodes, where resident immune cells potently orchestrate immunity, can substantially amplify their ability to induce effective tumor-killing immune responses. ELI-002 is an "AMP KRAS-vaccine" containing seven Amphiphile mKRAS peptides and a proprietary Amphiphile adjuvant, administered subcutaneously.

KRAS mutations are present in 90% of pancreatic cancers, 40% of colorectal cancers, 30% of non-small cell lung, 30% of bile duct, 14% of endometrial, and 14% of ovarian cancers. ELI-002 has completed preclinical validation, IND-enabling GLP toxicology studies, and a pre-IND meeting with the FDA. P1/2 trials will be multi-site, starting with an open label dose escalation, progression to expansion cohorts in KRAS mutated solid tumors, and seamlessly progressing into a randomized, controlled cohort.

About the Amphiphile Platform

The Elicio Amphiphile platform enables precise targeting and delivery of immunogens and cell-therapy activators directly to the lymphatic system, the "brain center" of the immune response, to significantly amplify and enhance the body's own system of defenses, defeat solid and hematologic cancers, and prevent their recurrence. Once in the lymph nodes, Amphiphile immunotherapies are taken up by antigen presenting cells (APC's) to orchestrate signaling to natural or engineered immune cells in order to maximize therapeutic immune responses to disease. This strategy has been used to improve the activity of immunostimulatory agents, antigens, adjuvants, and cell-therapies that generate little to no response when used in the conventional forms. By precisely targeting these immunotherapies to the lymph nodes, Amphiphiles can unlock their full potential to generate and amplify anti-tumor immune responses. This substantially enhanced anti-tumor functionality and long-term protective memory may someday unlock the full potential of the immune response to eliminate cancer.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics, based in Cambridge, MA, is committed to transforming the lives of patients and their families by re-engineering the body's immune response to defeat cancer. By combining expertise in materials science and immunology, Elicio is engineering potent Amphiphile immunotherapies, including lymph node targeted cell therapy activators, immunomodulators, adjuvants and vaccines for an array of aggressive cancers. Elicio's lead Amphiphile vaccine targeting KRAS-driven cancers will begin initial patient studies in pancreatic cancer patients in the first half of 2020. These programs are followed by a broad preclinical pipeline of lymph node targeted immunotherapies. For more information, please visit https://elicio.com.

