Dresner Advisory Services ADI report positions Exasol as a customer experience and a vendor credibility leader.

Exasol's analytics database was rated best in class for reliability of technology, and quality of technical support product knowledge.

For the third consecutive year, Exasol, the analytics database, has been named a customer experience and a vendor credibility leader in the Dresner Advisory Services Wisdom of Crowds 2020 Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) Report. In addition, Exasol has also achieved a perfect recommend score 100% of Exasol's customers who participated in the report would recommend.

"We are proud to have been named a leader for the third year in a row," said Aaron Auld, CEO at Exasol. "The Dresner report considers the real-world experience of customers working with ADI products and Exasol is truly delighted to have gained such recognition from customers again."

This year's report highlights performance as the key selection priority for ADI users for the fourth year running. Exasol's platform is often credited by customers for having great performance and speed, consistently beating the market in this area. Additionally, the report also shows that in-memory data capabilities are a high priority for ADI platforms for more than 50 percent of respondents.

Cloud migration continues to be a visible trend. It is noteworthy that most business function respondents prefer a cloud-first ADI platform, whereas respondents from IT organizations don't. According to the report, some ADI use cases prefer cloud services, but others still prefer on-premises deployments. As a result, multiple buying centres are working with hybrid deployment models for ADI platforms, a preference that increases with company-size.

When asked to prioritize the use cases for ADI platforms, data science was selected as a high priority for over 50 respondents of the ADI survey, up from 43% last year. Marketing and sales (customer facing functions) rate data science as their highest ADI use case priority compared with other business functions. Key ADI features for data science are user-defined functions and machine learning, both of which rated higher than they did in 2019.

Bill Hostmann, research fellow at Dresner Advisory Services said: "Our annual ADI report provides a detailed picture of BI and analytic use case priorities, perceptions, and realities associated with ADI platform choices in market. The report provides rankings of ADI vendors based solely on customer input. For the fourth consecutive year, our report highlights that the overall selection priority for ADI users is for performance. Exasol was ranked best in class for reliability of technology and quality of technical support product knowledge. Exasol has also achieved a perfect recommend score We congratulate Exasol on maintaining a perfect recommend score and retaining their position as a leader for the third consecutive year."

Exasol is the analytics database. Its high-performance in-memory analytics database gives organizations the power to transform how they work with data, on-premises, in the cloud or both and turn it into value faster, easier and more cost effectively than ever before.

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

