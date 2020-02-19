SpendEdge has been monitoring the global ATM managed services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of over USD 600 million between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

ATM management service providers are increasingly adopting and implementing digital technologies and analytics to help FIs and banking firms to tap new market opportunities and deliver better services to improve customer experience. This is serving as one of the chief spend growth drivers in the ATM managed services market. Service providers are modernizing their traditional legacy applications, adopting technologies such as IoT, mobile-based applications, cash recycler, CRM and EMV chip cards, and automating their business. These initiatives are aiding them to cater to the growing demand for ATM management services in emerging markets as well as reduce their operational costs.

Insights into the supply market

ATM managed service providers are expanding their product portfolio by adopting and implementing newer technology, such as mobile-based technology, self-service software, EVM chip cards, and IoT, to provide better services and reduce operational cost.

However, the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, self-service software, and bitcoin ATMs is triggering a substantial increase in technology and innovation expenses incurred by service providers in the ATM managed services market.

Insights into category management strategies that will help buyers to achieve a beneficial partnership with service providers

A thorough analysis of service providers' cost ownership model benchmark

It is difficult to evaluate service providers' cost breakup due to lack of transparency and standardization of cost ownership and cost breakup model used by them. In addition, the models and calculations used for cost ownership assessment vary across service providers. This makes it imperative for buyers to partner with service providers who are known to map the spending regarding the management and monitoring of ATM. This provides the basis for identifying opportunities and risks, creates the foundation for cost reduction initiatives, and improving the services.

Partner with service providers who pursue vendor consolidation strategy

Vendor consolidation strategy reduces the number of service providers across business units and geographies and focuses on selecting preferred service providers per spend category, which reduces operating cost and complexity of managing various service providers. Buyers are advised to partner with limited service providers who offer a range of externally managed ATM services, including maintenance, security, and deployment of new self-service tools, which reduces the complexity to manage multi-vendor traffic.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

ATM managed services market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the ATM managed services market

Regional spend opportunity for ATM managed service providers

ATM managed service providers cost structure

ATM managed services pricing models analysis

ATM managed services procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the ATM managed services market

