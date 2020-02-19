Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2020) - Chris Thompson, Director of Research at Toronto-based-eResearch, has published a report on Kuuhubb Inc., a company specializing in publishing and developing mobile video games and lifestyle applications for a female audience.

Kuuhubb's apps are free to download from third-party platforms such as Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store, following the "freemium" business model, offering limited features, while subjecting the users to advertising, a revenue source for the company. To unlock premium content, functionality and features, and eliminate ads, users can purchase a subscription.

Revenue is also generated from in-app purchases of virtual goods that enhance the game performance. According to Licensing International, since 2010, the sale of virtual goods has exploded alongside the exponential growth of gaming and the result is a multi-billion-dollar marketplace. Everyone is probably familiar with the popular freely-downloadable Candy Crush Saga game, which earned $1.5 billion in revenues in 2019.

Analyst Chris Thompson stated: "Kuuhubb had grown revenues from $100,000 per month to almost $2 million per month in 2018, before a Board dispute affected sales & marketing efforts and halted the revenue growth momentum. Subsequently, in 2019, revenue for the Company settled into a $1 million per month level; however, with the newly reconstituted Board of Directors and a stable of new product releases, we expect revenue to grow back to the $2 million per month range by the end of 2020."

The shares are trading at $0.42, a significant discount to eResearch's $1.85 target price.

For more information please visit the company's website www.kuuhubb.com, or contact Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations, at 416-479-9547 or by email at bill@kuuhubb.com.

For a copy of the report, please visit www.eresearch.com, contact Chris Thompson by email at chris@eresearch.com and be sure to sign up for the free weekly newsletter.

