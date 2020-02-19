Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Hemp, Inc. (OTC Pink: HEMP) ("the Company"), a company that seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. CEO of the Company, Bruce Perlowin, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"Why is reselling CBD to manufacturers the best source of action for your company right now?", asked Jolly to begin the interview. Perlowin explained that while the Company plans to develop their own product line, their primary goal is to focus on building a B2C pipeline. "We see ourselves as a backup for the big companies; We want to position ourselves to be part of the supply chain," said Perlowin, adding that the Company is also looking to service start-ups and small companies. "I took a pretty radical step when I said, 'I will sell one kilo for the same price as I sell ten thousand kilos'," said Perlowin. "We're supporting the start-up American entrepreneur."

Jolly then asked how the role as a major part of the CBD supply chain will benefit the Company, and inquired about their distribution strategy. Perlowin explained that the Company is receiving a 30% discount on CBD orders and will be offering a 20% off discount when resold. "We'll make 10% for being in the middle. That's an enormous amount of revenue for the company, it's a great deal for both the big manufacturers and the start-ups, and I'm happy with 10% just from brokering it and being part of the supply chain," said Perlowin, noting that the revenue potential could represent around $200,000 in monthly sales.

The conversation the turned to the Company's pre-roll sales. Perlowin explained that pre-roll sales were previously delayed due to changing regulations, but with the development of blended pre-roll products the Company has been able to move forward in compliance with FDA regulations. "The King of Hemp pre-roll is actually being sold now in Las Vegas and other places where we know it is compliant," explained Perlowin, adding that the Company is also taking pre-orders.

"We're launching the King of Hemp store in Kingman, Arizona," shared Perlowin. "This will have everything hemp," he added, noting that the store will grow to include a wide variety of hemp brands and products. "I have a very unrealistic goal, I'll admit that upfront, of trying to open 200 of these stores in 8 months," said Perlowin before elaborating on the Company's strategy to target bank buildings for these locations.

Jolly then asked about the Company's financials, as well as their stop sign with the OTC market. Perlowin explained that the Company filed a lawsuit against the OTC for preventing them from posting financials through the market due to a civil case with the SEC, which has been resolved. "We do post our financials, but we post them on our website," said Perlowin. "I think we will win that lawsuit," added Perlowin.

To close the interview, Perlowin expanded on the potential of the Company as they begin to produce revenues. "Our whole focus right now is marketing and revenues, and we have the infrastructure to support huge marketing and sales operations," closed Perlowin.

To hear Bruce Perlowin's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7508910-ceo-of-hemp-inc-bruce-perlowin-discusses-aggressive-growth-strategy-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

SOCIAL NETWORKS

http://www.facebook.com/hempinc (Facebook)

https://www.facebook.com/KingOfPot (Bruce Perlowin's Facebook Page)

https://www.hempincpresents.com (Hemp, Inc.'s YouTube Channel)

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. To clarify the issue of OTC placing a stop sign next to Hemp, Inc.'s stock trading symbol, that symbol indicates Hemp, Inc. does not report their financials. As a non-reporting pink sheet company, Hemp, Inc. is not required to report. The company does, however, choose to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials on its website. According to the company's CEO, the OTC stop sign is a misrepresentation of that reporting fact. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact Information

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

ir@hempinc.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52569