Guaranteed Removals Launches Scholarship for Cybersecurity

The scholarship is targeted at students who are interested in entering the cybersecurity industry after graduation.

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Guaranteed Removals is proud to announce the return of their annual scholarship program. This year, the program is offering five scholarships of $1,000 (USD/CAD) to students that are studying criminology, law, or computer science. Guaranteed Removals encourages students with an interest in cybersecurity to apply.

Cybersecurity is a growing industry. With so many individuals and organizations relying on technology for sending, receiving and storing information, the need for cyber protection has never been more prominent. Unfortunately, the demand for cybersecurity professionals around the world exceeds the supply.

Guaranteed Removals believes that your online security and reputation are important and that you should feel safe when you are entering your information online. "Cybersecurity professionals are crucial in making technology and the internet a safe and secure space," says James John, President of Guaranteed Removals. "However, the limited supply of cybersecurity professionals are struggling to keep up with growing cybersecurity threats." As such, Guaranteed Removals is encouraging students to pursue their passion for cybersecurity with the chance to win a scholarship.

To apply for the scholarship, students must complete the online registration form, upload proof of enrollment, and submit a 400-word description of what they would like to do with their degree after graduation. The scholarship is open to all current undergraduate students and individuals entering their first year in September 2020.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is September 15, 2020, with the winners being announced before October 1, 2020.

For more information about the scholarship, or to apply, visit: https://www.guaranteedremovalsscholarship.com/.

About Guaranteed Removals

As a trusted authority in online content removals, Guaranteed Removals has helped thousands of individuals and businesses improve their digital reputation. Due to the increased usage of social platforms and third-party review sites, positive reputation management now plays a critical role in both personal and professional success. Operating out of our Burlington ON office, we at Guaranteed Removals work diligently to develop a comprehensive plan of action that is tailored to the unique needs of our clients.

Contact:

Alyssa Durant

info@guaranteedremovalsscholarship.com

SOURCE: Guaranteed Removals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576974/Guaranteed-Removals-Launches-Scholarship-for-Cybersecurity