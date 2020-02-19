Guaranteed Removals Launches Annual Academic Scholarship Campaign

As a trusted authority in online content removals, Guaranteed Removals is committed to helping individuals and businesses protect their digital reputation

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Guaranteed Removals is excited to announce the re-launch of their Academic Scholarship Campaign for students currently enrolled at college or university in the United States or Canada. This year, they will be awarding five scholarships at $1,000 (USD/CAD) each, to support students pursuing a career in criminology, law, or computer science.

Since 2017, Guaranteed Removals has awarded a total of six scholarships to help mitigate the financial stress that comes with obtaining higher education. To apply, students are required to complete an online registration form and submit a 400-word description of what they plan to do with their degree after graduation.

With the increased prevalence of cyberbullying and misuse of social platforms, many individuals fall victim to invalid allegations and biased opinions. As a result, Guaranteed Removals wishes to inspire young individuals to help cultivate positive change by creating safer online communities.

"We are committed to helping individuals who have been victimized online," says, President James John, "We hope by offering this scholarship program, we can increase awareness of the damaging effects of cyberbullying."

Scholarships are open to undergraduate students, including those entering their first year. Candidates will have until September 15th, 2020 to fill out the online application form and submit all required documentation, including proof of enrollment to the following site https://www.guaranteedremovalsscholarship.com/

Winners will be announced by October 1st, 2020

About Guaranteed Removals

As a trusted authority in online content removals, Guaranteed Removals has helped thousands of individuals and businesses improve their digital reputation. Due to the increased usage of social platforms and third-party review sites, positive reputation management now plays a critical role in both personal and professional success. Operating out of our Burlington ON office, we at Guaranteed Removals work diligently to develop a comprehensive plan of action that is tailored to the unique needs of our clients.

For more information please visit the following:

Website - https://www.guaranteedremovals.com/

Facebook - www.facebook.com/guaranteedremovals

Twitter - twitter.com/GuarantRemovals

LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/guaranteedremovals/

Contact:

Alyssa Durant

info@guaranteedremovalsscholarship.com

SOURCE: Guaranteed Removals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576968/Guaranteed-Removals-Launches-Annual-Academic-Scholarship-Campaign