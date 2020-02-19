Guaranteed Removals Scholarship For Women Who Code

As a trusted authority in online content removals, Guaranteed Removals aims to encourage women to pursue a career in technology

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Guaranteed Removals is proud to announce that they are awarding five scholarships valued at $1,000 (CAD/USD) to individuals pursuing a career in criminology, law, or computer science. Although all individuals in these disciplines are eligible, Guaranteed Removals would like to encourage women in the technology field to apply.

Currently, female employees comprise only a small percentage of the digital landscape, and despite reaching a high educational level, they receive fewer professional opportunities.

"We want to help to minimize the gender gap in the technology field by encouraging women to apply to this scholarship," states President James John. The tech industry offers endless opportunities, and breaking down these barriers will fuel innovation."

To be considered, applicants must complete an online registration form and submit a 400-word description of what they plan to do with their degree after graduation.

Scholarships are open to undergraduate students, including those entering their first year, who are currently attending an accredited post-secondary institution in the U.S. or Canada.

Individuals need to submit all required documentation, including proof of enrollment to the following site https://www.guaranteedremovalsscholarship.com/

Candidates will have until September 15th, 2020 to fill out the online application form and winners will be announced by October 1st, 2020.

About Guaranteed Removals

As a trusted authority in online content removals, Guaranteed Removals has helped thousands of individuals and businesses improve their digital reputation. Due to the increased usage of social platforms and third-party review sites, positive reputation management now plays a critical role in both personal and professional success. Operating out of our Burlington ON office, we at Guaranteed Removals work diligently to develop a comprehensive plan of action that is tailored to the unique needs of our clients.

