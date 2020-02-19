As from February 20, 2020, Unit rights (UR) issued by MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until March 2, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights (UR) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 4 unit right gives the right to subscribe for 1 unit --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAXF UR --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013775772 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 190330 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: SSME --------------------------------------------------------------------------- As from February 20, 2020, paid subscription units (BTU) issued by MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until March 16, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription units (BTU) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 BTU provides the holder with 1 Unit (containing 1 TO and 1 HO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAXF BTU -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013775780 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 190331 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / MiFID II tick size table No: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic Securities.For further information, please call Arctic Securitieson +46844686100.