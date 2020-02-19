This notice is to inform members that Nasdaq Derivatives Markets plans to change the matching method for OMXS30 index options from current price/time order priority, to a price/pro-rata allocation method. This functional change is scheduled to be implemented in production during the month of September 2020. The new matching algorithm will be made available for member testing during Q2 2020. Under the pro-rata allocation method, orders will be matched into trades firstly based on the best available price in the order book and secondly in case there are several orders at the same price, then at the given price level the trade quantity will be allocated to resting orders on a pro-rata basis. All types of orders at a given price including market maker quotes will at the time of matching be considered for the trade allocation and receive fills in proportion to their displayed order quantity. A detailed implementation timeline confirming the dates for go-live in production and the availability in external test environments will be published via exchange and IT notices late March or early April 2020. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=757579