Norway's Helsebiblioteketthe Norwegian Electronic Health Library Expands Clinicians' Access to Wolters Kluwer's Industry Leading Clinical Decision Support Tool

Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today that Norway's Helsebiblioteket--the Norwegian Electronic HealthLibrary-is making it easier than ever for clinicians nationwide to rapidly find answers to their clinical questions with free access to UpToDate Anywhere. The change marks an expansion of the long-term partnership between the two organizations that untethers UpToDate from desktop computers and enables access to the evidence-based clinical decision support resource from smartphones and tablets-anywhere and anytime-via the mobile app.

Covering more than 11,800 clinical topics across 25 specialties, UpToDate equips clinicians with the most current medical information, including expert-authored recommendations that can be used at the point of care. In 2019 alone, healthcare professionals with Norway's clinical organizations accessed UpToDate topics more than 3.5 million times-an average of 300,000 times each month.

"Providing continued access to UpToDate for all of our country's healthcare professionals is an important aspect of achieving our goal of improving the quality and safety of the care provided to Norway's population," said Merete Holtermann, the Department Director responsible for Helsebiblioteket at The Norwegian Institute of Public Health. "And we are looking forward to providing access via mobile devices as well as desktop to healthcare professionals all over the country."

Helsebiblioteket.no is an online library providing free access to point of care tools, specialist procedures, encyclopedias, databases, journals and other knowledge resources to Norwegian healthcare professionals. It is operated by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

"The Health Library's unique commitment to ensuring all clinicians have access to leading evidence-based clinical decision support whenever and wherever they need it is testament to Norway's dedication to ensuring patients will receive the highest quality medical care in every clinical organization across the country. We are honored that UpToDate Anywhere is part of that commitment and look forward to this next chapter of our relationship," said Ad-Jan Bos, Country Manager Growth Emerging Markets (GEMS), Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer, Health.

