SpendEdge has been monitoring the global agrochemicals market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of over USD 15 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005352/en/

Read the 70-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Agrochemicals Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

With the gradually increasing population, the limited availability of agricultural land is creating an urgent need for a boost in crop yield. This is increasing the demand for agrochemicals, which are indispensable in enhancing crop yields, thereby driving spend growth in the agrochemicals market.

The agricultural land in Europe is characterized by a broad diversity of crops and has small-sized farms with the use of highly intensified farming systems. Farmers are highly reliant on crop protection chemicals to ensure high yields. This will continue to drive spend growth in the agrochemicals market in Europe.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Insights into the supply market

The top six agrochemical suppliers are increasingly engaging in M&A activities to achieve beneficial synergies for succeeding in the agrochemicals market. This will result in more supply market consolidation in the years to come.





The growing emphasis on environmental sustainability has resulted in the implementation of measures by agrochemicals suppliers that can help them reduce their carbon footprints. Higher R&D spend on the development and manufacturing of green products and the use of energy-efficient production processes are some initiatives undertaken by suppliers.

Insights into category management strategies that will help buyers to achieve a beneficial partnership with suppliers

Engage in long-term contracts with annual review

Buyers are advised to engage in long-term contracts with suppliers. This strategic partnership will aid buyers to stay immune from marginal price fluctuations in the agrochemicals market. In the long run it will result in minimization of contract re-negotiation costs and time and provide buyers assurance of supply due to the availability of dedicated production capacities.

Select suppliers who implement price and demand forecasting models to offset high volatility

Engagement with suppliers who implement measures to offset the risk of price volatility will reduce the chances of a sharp rise in the procurement expense of buyers within the duration of the contract. Short-term price forecasting considers anticipated changes to supply and price due to new capacity additions, turn-around schedules, inventory levels, infrastructure constraints, and supply scenarios in other regions especially exports from China or illegal mining issues in Africa. Advanced business models also consider commodity business models, seasonality, and interdependence on other markets such as the outlook of various crops.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the agrochemicals market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Agrochemicals market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the agrochemicals market

Regional spend opportunity for agrochemicals suppliers

Agrochemicals suppliers cost structure

Agrochemicals pricing models analysis

Agrochemicals procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the agrochemicals market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Food Thickeners Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Molasses Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005352/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us