Utility ESM is seeking potential partners for the construction of two 50 MW solar facilities at its shuttered coal power plant near Kicevo.North Macedonian state-owned electric company Elektrani na Severna Makedonija (ESM) has kicked off a tender for 100 MW of solar power generation capacity it wants to deploy at its former Oslomej coal power plant near Kicevo, in the west of the country. The utility is seeking potential partners for the construction of two 50 MW solar parks through a public-private partnership. Interested developers have until May 8 to submit bids. The two projects, announced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...