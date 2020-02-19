Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2020) - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (JSE: BUC) ("Buffalo Coal" or "the Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Graham du Preez as Interim Chief Financial Officer and is leaving the Company to pursue other endeavours. The Company would like to thank Mr. du Preez for his service and wishes him all the best in the future

The board of directors of Buffalo Coal ("the Board") is finalizing the process of identifying and appointing a permanent successor for Graham du Preez.

The management team will continue to focus on executing the Company's strategy.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Craig Wiggill

Chairman

Email: craig@wiggill.co.uk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52578