Leclanché has announced an agreement with US-based investment company Yorkville Advisors for a convertible loan facility of up to US$40m (c CHF39m). FEFAM, Leclanché's majority holder and long-term backer, has also agreed to provide a CHF25m working capital financing convertible facility. Our estimates remain under review until there is greater visibility regarding the St Kitts battery energy storage project.

