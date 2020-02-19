Former Oracle executive Keith McFarlane joins company behind AI-powered Smart Sourcing technology that enables customers to realize unprecedented results and cost savings

Globality today announced the appointment of Keith McFarlane as its new chief technology officer (CTO). McFarlane will oversee the development of the company's artificial intelligence (AI) Platform. He brings extensive expertise in developing digital solutions for complex enterprise business problems to Globality's executive team.

"Innovative digital and AI solutions are more critical for global enterprises than ever," said McFarlane. "I'm excited to join Globality as the company redefines strategic sourcing and procurement as we know it with a new, innovative way to address spend effectiveness, increase collaboration and transparency, and replace the archaic sourcing process with a powerful, seamless user experience."

Leveraging its AI-powered Smart Sourcing technology, Globality transforms the way businesses buy and sell services by replacing the analog request for proposal (RFP), connecting global enterprises to the best suppliers at the right price for every project, and addressing all strategic sourcing needs across all categories.

McFarlane joins Globality from Oracle, where he was senior vice president of service cloud development, and oversaw enterprise-level projects that delivered digital solutions to complex business problems.

A veteran of the software applications industry with more than 25 years of experience, including CTO and chief architect roles, McFarlane has run and grown organizations that continuously innovate while producing applications of the highest quality. From his early days with AT&T Bell Laboratories to his years building the Oracle Service Cloud, he has brought a passionate and successful leadership approach to building applications and organizations that perform and scale at the pace of the digital business ecosystem. He is a strong believer in the overwhelming power of diverse, open, and collaborative teams.

"We are delighted that Keith is joining Globality as CTO. He is an accomplished leader, technologist, and innovator," said Joel Hyatt, Globality's co-founder and CEO. "Keith's strengths are both internal and customer-facing. Globality's continued rapid growth as the only AI-powered Platform for global sourcing and procurement of services depends on our driving the cutting edge of technological innovation, and Keith will ensure this continues."

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered tech company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to connect multinational companies with the world's best service suppliers at the right price for every project. Through its AI-powered Platform and Smart Sourcing technologies, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality's AI replaces the archaic analog request for proposal (RFP), efficiently and effectively matches companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific project needs, and cuts the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more for companies. In January 2019, Globality raised $100 million from the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding four years ago to $172 million. For more information, visit Globality's website.

