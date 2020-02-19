Stockholm, 2020-02-19 16:54 CET -- At the request of Train Alliance Sweden AB (publ), company number 556785-5241, Train Alliance Sweden AB (publ) shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as from February 20, 2020. Train Alliance Sweden AB (publ) has a total number of shares of 14,715,426 (2,000,000 A shares, 12,715,426 B shares) but the number of (B) shares to be listed is 12,715,426. Short name: TRAIN B -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares (B class) to be listed: 12,715,426 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012904779 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 189025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556785-5241 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------------------- 2000 Industrials --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on +46840942747.