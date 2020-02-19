Good Buddy Dog Training to Launch a Combined Dog Walking, Feeding and Training Service

The New Service in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, is Ideal for Busy Professionals Who Work Long Hours

RIO RANCHO, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Paul Falardeau, owner of Good Buddy Dog Training in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, is pleased to announce that he will soon be launching a new dog training and care service that is ideal for busy professionals who work long shifts.

To learn more about Good Buddy Dog Training and the services that Falardeau offers as a professional dog trainer, please visit https://www.goodbuddydogtraining.com/about-us.

Falardeau knows that there are certain professions, like doctors, nurses, and others, who work really long hours-sometimes as much as 12 or 16 hours at a time. If they own dogs, these professionals often not only need to find a reputable dog trainer to help them, they also need basic care for their four-legged friend.

"I'm putting together a service where several times a week I can go in and walk the dog, take him out, feed him if needed and also work on training him," Falardeau said.

Good Buddy Dog Training opened for business about 2 years ago. In addition to being certified as a dog trainer by a top local animal behaviorist, Falardeau has also earned his CPDT-KA (Certified Professional Dog Trainer-Knowledge Assessed), which is a national certification that holds certified dog trainers to a high standard of continuing education, training, and ethics.

Falardeau features private in-home dog and puppy training and said he always starts with an evaluation with his two- and four-legged clients.

"I'll go into the person's home, and I'll put together a custom plan, which is what I think they need the most," he said, adding that typically, he will go into the home once a week for about eight weeks.

"I really teach the owner more than the dog because the owner will be working with the dog more than I will. So as I like to say, I'm more of a people trainer than a dog trainer."

As for what he enjoys the most about his work, Falardeau said he especially likes seeing the many different personalities that dogs can have.

"I also really like seeing the owners when they see their dog is actually learning something. Seeing them get excited about it is really rewarding for me."

Good Buddy Dog Training provides professional, private dog training to responsible dog owners, which is based on the science of how dogs learn by using a positive and fun curriculum to build confidence in both dog and owner.

