GlobexUS Holdings, Corp: Horizon and RSM Announce Completion of Panelist Lineup for Upcoming Dialogue with the Regulators Forum: Navigating Blockchain & Fintech Across Europe

Panelists from HMRC, PSR, ConsenSys, Open Banking, Coinbase, Innovate Finance, & more

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / GlobexUS Holdings, Corp. (Horizon) the Blockchain-as-a-Service company, today announced that its esteemed panelist lineup is now complete for the upcoming forum "Dialogue with the Regulators: Navigating Blockchain & Fintech Across Europe' taking place at RSM UK Thursday, March 19, 2020 in London, England. The forum establishes a unique and much-needed dialogue between regulators and industry pioneers to drive innovation and regulatory change.

The speaker lineup includes:

Speaker TBA, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC)

Peter Allen, Co-Leader, Financial Services, RSM UK

Marta Belcher, Attorney, blockchain law leader, Ropes & Gray

Steven Bisoffi, Payments Specialist, Payment Systems Regulator (PSR)

Andrew Churchill, Financial Crime, Security and Regulatory Adviser; Author Digital Identification & Authentication Standard, Vendorcom

Brian Collins, CEO, Horizon

Damien Conroy, Blockchain Application Architect, Tech Lead, ConsenSys

David Fenton, Co-Leader, Financial Services, RSM UK

Rachel Gentry, Cyber Security Information Assurance & Counter Fraud Consultant; RTG Commercial Services Ltd , Open Banking , iSPL

, , Jenny Knott, Investment Banker, Founder, Fintech Strategic Advisers LTD

Philippa Martinelli, FinTech Specialist, Industry Advisor, Department for International Trade (DIT)

Thomas Naegele, Attorney, Co-Author Liechtenstein Blockchain Act, Nagele Attorneys at Law

Jeetan Patel, Head of International Compliance, Coinbase

Amy Poster, Chairperson, Risk and Regulatory Affairs Lead, Horizon

Felix Schwendimann, Financial Affairs Attache, Embassy of Switzerland

Iana Vidal, Head of Policy and Government Affairs, Innovate Finance

"We are honored to have an esteemed panelist lineup to share their insights and experiences shaping the future of fintech and blockchain," says Horizon's Risk and Regulatory Affairs Lead Amy Poster. "The market needs industry players and regulators speaking the same language, which we believe starts with thought-leadership forums like this."

"As a leading blockchain software solutions provider, we have firsthand experience showcasing the ability for blockchain technology to cut across borders and adapt to compliance requirements in multiple jurisdictions," says Horizon CEO Brian Collins. "The problem is the tech is here, but the regulatory frameworks are still being shaped around the world, which is why creating dialogues for leaders to come together and discuss actionable ideas and solutions is so paramount."

Dialogue with the Regulators is designed for C-Level Executives and fintech industry leaders. The free, invite-only thought-leadership event caps attendance to promote meaningful connections with key decision makers. At the regulators' request, no press will be allowed to attend. For sponsorship and attendance inquiries, please visit https://horizon-globex.com/events/DWRLondon.

About RSM UK LLP

RSM UK is a leading audit, tax and consulting firm to the middle market with nearly 3,800 partners and staff operating from 35 locations throughout the UK. For the year ending 31 March 2019, RSM UK generated revenues of £335m. RSM UK is a member firm of RSM International - the seventh largest network of audit, tax and consulting firms globally. The network spans more than 120 countries, 810 offices and 43,000 people, with a fee income of $5.74bn.

About Horizon

Horizon offers a suite of integrated blockchain software applications for compliant issuance through secondary trading of digital securities. Truly a compliance-first business, our solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of exchanges and securities offerings in the U.S. and globally.

Current product solutions include asset tokenization through Tokenetics (tokenetics.com); a white-label KYC smartphone app to onboard and verify investors through KYCware (kycware.com); anti-money laundering screening against a database of global sanctions, watchlists, & PEPs through AMLcop (amlcop.com); transfer agent custody tools through (custodyware.com), and an advanced retail trading app for compliant secondary trading on affiliated digital securities marketplaces through Open Order Book (openorderbook.com). All software applications can be utilized independently or integrated with one another. Learn more at https://horizon-globex.com/.

CONTACT:

Vanessa Malone

Vanessa@Horizon-Globex.com

SOURCE: GlobexUS Holdings, Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576983/Horizon-and-RSM-Announce-Completion-of-Panelist-Lineup-for-Upcoming-Dialogue-with-the-Regulators-Forum-Navigating-Blockchain-Fintech-Across-Europe