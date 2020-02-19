RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces DTC Eligibility for American Investors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that its shares have received The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") full service eligibility in the United States. The Company's identifier in the United States is "RSASF".

"Over 400,000 RESAAS agents are based in the United States. Until now they have been unaware that they could own stock in a company they use daily," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Being DTC eligible allows American real estate agents and investors to take advantage of the efficiencies created in the electronic method of clearing securities."

DTC eligibility enables RESAAS shares to be distributed, settled and serviced through DTC's automated processes. DTC settlement services provide a more efficient and lower cost settlement process for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

