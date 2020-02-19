Dr. Alfred Sparman Announces Relaunch of Scholarship Program

The Alfred Sparman Scholarship Program will be offered to students enrolled at a college or university in the U.S., Canada, Barbados, and the U.K.

ST. MICHAEL, BARBADOS / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Dr. Alfred Sparman is excited to announce the relaunch of his academic scholarship program. The Alfred Sparman Scholarship Program will provide one scholarship of $2,000 and two additional scholarships of $1,000 each for college and university students in the U.S., Canada, Barbados, and the U.K.

The program will officially launch on February 25 and will close on May 31, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Dr. Alfred Sparman is a successful medical professional and the CEO of The Sparman Clinic in Barbados. Having attended several higher education institutions himself, Dr. Sparman understands the value of education and is proud to help students reach their full academic potential.

Alfred Sparman's last scholarship program closed at the end of January.

Applicants are required to submit proof of enrollment in the form of an acceptance letter. Applicants must also write and submit a cover letter that states their program of choice and why they require financial aid in the form of a scholarship. Students are also encouraged to highlight their educational and professional achievements, as well as any volunteer work they have done.

Alfred Sparman thanks all applicants for their submissions. Only the successful applicants will be contacted.

For more information, please visit https://www.alfredsparmanscholarship.com/.

About Dr. Alfred Sparman

Dr. Alfred Sparman obtained his Bachelor of Chemistry from Long Island University and his Medical Degree from New York Medical College. With a passion for the medical field, he furthered his education by completing his medical residency at St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital and a Cardiology Fellowship at Jacksonville Medical Center. Having been trained by some of the best cardiologists in Florida, Dr. Sparman relocated to Barbados in 2001 and established The Sparman Clinic, with the primary goal of providing advanced cardiac care. Dr. Alfred Sparman values his patients and works diligently to ensure they receive top quality treatment.

For more information on his practice visit his website at https://www.alfred-sparman.com/.

CONTACT:

Dr. Alfred Sparman

Email: apply@alfredsparmanscholarship.com

SOURCE: Dr. Alfred Sparman

