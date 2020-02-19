This morning, Dr. Moira Gilchrist, a leading scientist with Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM), was denied entry to an e-cigarette forum hosted by the special-interest group, Vital Strategies. We have to ask why.

The world is home to more than 1 billion people who smoke today. Can we at least talk about their right to better alternatives than continuing to smoke? There is growing recognition among governments, scientists, and public health experts that scientifically substantiated smoke-free alternatives-in combination with existing measures to prevent initiation and encourage cessation-can play an important role in addressing the global public health issue of smoking. What's wrong with having an open, informed debate, with all sides involved? We believe it's OK to disagree, but we adamantly refuse to accept an honest debate is not possible-or necessary.

Though the doors were closed to us this morning, here are the questions we would have asked:

Don't smokers who will otherwise continue to smoke (that's most smokers) have a right to learn about-and access-better alternatives?

Independent researchers confirm that better alternatives exist, so why won't Vital Strategies, the World Health Organization, and others interested in the public health help people who smoke move to them?

Why do they ignore the rights of men and women who smoke?

Media interested in speaking with Dr. Gilchrist are invited to have a conversation about a smoke-free world.

WHAT:

A conversation about a smoke-free world. All questions and viewpoints welcome and encouraged.

WHO:

Dr. Moira Gilchrist BSc (Hons) Pharmacy, PhD Pharmaceutical Sciences

Dr. Gilchrist is PMI's Vice President, Strategic Scientific Communications. She is responsible for driving the transparent and comprehensive communication of PMI's smoke-free vision and scientific research to stakeholders across society, including in the scientific, public health, and regulatory communities-and serves as one of PMI's main spokespeople.

Dr. Gilchrist was the lead presenter to the FDA Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee, appeared before the U.K. Parliament Science and Technology Committee, presented to Brazil's ANVISA conference on harm reduction, and has spoken at multiple international conferences on the science and policies of tobacco harm reduction.

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Contact:

Corey Henry to schedule a conversation

corey.henry@pmi.com

+1 202 679 7296

