BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents
PR Newswire
London, February 19
BlackRock North American Income Trust plc
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Documents available for viewing
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 October 2019)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427
19 February 2020