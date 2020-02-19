Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.02.2020 | 17:34
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, February 19

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Documents available for viewing

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 October 2019)

Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427

19 February 2020

