WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 
Tradegate
19.02.20
16:28 Uhr
37,620 Euro
-0,180
-0,48 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,400
37,900
18:26
37,510
37,840
18:26
19.02.2020
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

London, February 18

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction: 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionAcquired 62,765 shares on the vesting of a grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") originally made on April 5, 2017 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represented one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person was eligible to earn from 0-200% of the stated target amount of PBS RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's annual operating income, as adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact for each of the three fiscal years in the 2017-2019 performance cycle and the average of each year's return on invested capital at the end of the three-year performance cycle exceed specified performance goals. This includes shares from the settlement of dividend equivalents accumulated during the PBS RSU restricted period.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
62,765
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
62,765
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-14
f)Place of the transactionNYSE
4BDetails of the transaction: 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionRepresents a surrender of shares to satisfy the tax obligation on the release of vested PBS RSUs.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$42.9341		Volume(s)
24,699
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
24,699
$42.9341
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-14
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600

