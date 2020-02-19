Capgemini announced that it has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Application and Digital Services in Capital Markets PEAK MatrixTM1 2020 assessment. In the analysis, clients rated Capgemini highly for end-to-end consulting capabilities, a balanced mix of tech resources, and flexibility in engagement. Everest Group stated that Capgemini has market differentiation through its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution and its preconfigured financial services-specific path solutions. Capgemini also was commended by Everest Group for its well-balanced cloud-specific portfolio, which has deep partnerships with technology vendors for sell-side firms.

"The uncertain macro-economic environment has slowed transformation timelines and decision-making for the capital markets industry. Customer-facing functions are being disintermediated by digital-native FinTechs. At the same time, margin pressure is forcing capital markets firms to develop alternatives to their traditional offerings," according to Ronak Doshi, Vice President, Everest Group. "A focused strategy to engage with large FS firms on business transformation and mid-sized FS firms on operational excellence and innovation; robust cloud services portfolio for sell-side firms; and strong recognition by clients on end-to-end consulting capabilities and engagement flexibility, have helped Capgemini secure a position as a Leader on the Everest Group Application and Digital Service in Capital Markets Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020."

"While Capgemini has been at the forefront of designing, developing and delivering innovative IT transformation in the Capital Markets space, what is most special to us in this Everest Group analysis is the response from our clients," said Kartik Ramakrishnan, Managing Director of Banking and Capital Markets for Capgemini's Financial Services. "To have our clients say that Capgemini can do it all, with the right people, and flexibility is validation for our vision and approach in Capital Markets and this is priceless. Whether it be partnering with a FinTech or driving growth through new product launches, innovation in IT is the enabler and we are delighted to co-innovate with our clients. It is great to hear that our clients are equally delighted and place their trust in us."

Twenty-nine service providers specific to their application and digital services portfolio were analyzed in this Everest Group evaluation.

The full report, Application and Digital Services in Capital Markets -Everest Group PEAK Matrix, is available on the Everest Group website.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of almost 220,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2019 global revenues of EUR 14.1 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

_____________________________________

1 The PEAK Matrix is a framework to assess the relative market success and overall capability of service providers. Service providers are positioned on the PEAK Matrix based on evaluation across two key dimensions: market impact measured by the market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered, and vision capability measured by vision and strategy, delivery footprint, innovation and investments, and scope of services offered.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005128/en/

Contacts:

Jalen Chapman (North America)

WE Communications for Capgemini

Tel.: +1 (212) 551 4864

E-mail: jchapman@we-worldwide.com

Bartu Sezer (EMEA)

WE Communications for Capgemini

Tel.: +44 (0)20 7632 3861

E-mail: bsezer@we-worldwide.com