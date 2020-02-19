Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020
PR Newswire
19.02.2020 | 18:16
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, February 19

Keystone Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 19 February 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 200,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 350p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 1,245,810 ordinary shares held in treasury and 66,348,185 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 67,593,995.

Shilla Pindoria

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

