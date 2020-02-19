The global sustainable tourism market is expected to post a CAGR over 10% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005627/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sustainable Tourism Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Organic sustainable tourism is a related niche market of the global sustainable tourism market. Growing concern about the environment is encouraging consumers to shift toward the consumption of organic food items and stay at organic accommodation facilities. This is propelling the popularity of sustainability practices and organic sustainable tourism, especially among European tourists. Many tourism operators are offering organic options with respect to food, drinks, and accommodation to gain a competitive edge over other competitors. Thus, the rising popularity of organic sustainable tourism will boost the growth of the sustainable tourism market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/report/global-sustainable-tourism-market-industry-analysis

As per Technavio, the shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Sustainable Tourism Market: Shifting Preference Toward Local and Authentic Experiences

The growing inclination of tourists toward local and authentic travel experiences including the consumption of local food products is encouraging tourism operators to offer tour packages that allows tourists to explore local communities. With growing awareness about the ecological impact of tourism, numerous tourists are opting for adventure trips in public transportation instead of taxis. In addition, they prefer dinners at restaurants that use local primary ingredients instead of exotic and imported products. Thus, with the growing preference for local and authentic experiences, the market for sustainable tourism is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Rise in internet access and online testimonials and increase in eco-conscious travelers are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Sustainable Tourism Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global sustainable tourism market by type (domestic and international) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Europe led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the establishment of sustainable tourism policies by governments of various countries in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005627/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com