Application Period Closing Soon for Teams to Apply to Participate in AiFi and Carnegie Mellon University AutoCheckout Competition at CPS-IoT Week

Applications due by Feb. 28; professors from CMU, Stanford and UC Merced team up with AiFi Research to host two-day hands-on contest for accurate, fast AutoCheckout solutions

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / AiFi, the technology company creating the world's most advanced Autonomous Store Platform, along with professors from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), Stanford University and University of California Merced are accepting applications for the upcoming AutoCheckout competition at the Cyber-Physical Systems and Internet-of-Things (CPS-IOT) Week in Sydney, Australia.

The competition, which runs April 21 and 22, has already received numerous applications from students from Stanford, CMU, UC Merced, and Cornell University as well as many international students. To apply, abstracts describing a team's approach and deployment requirements are due on or before Feb. 28, 2020.

For the AutoCheckout competition, all techniques such as vision-only, sensors-only or sensor fusion are welcome except those that require humans' manual interaction. Competitors can train and test their algorithms using a public dataset provided by AiFi. During the competition, competitors will deploy their system and test it a day before the final evaluation. Results will be shown and processed in AiFi's autonomous store's infrastructure and servers. Competition information, details and rules are available here.

"We're very excited to organize this competition. It will raise the general public's interest in autonomous shopping," said Professor Hae Young Noh, Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Stanford University. "The dataset will inspire new innovations and developments and bring people together from various fields including vision, motion tracking, machine learning, human-computer interaction, retail, and more. We also expect to see discussions of the remaining challenges as well as ideas for a path forward for autonomous shopping."

Professor Pei Zhang, Carnegie Mellon University Silicon Valley and Competition Chair of CPS IoT Week, said: "The sharing of real-world data with the broader research community is critical to the advancement of the field and in this case, kickstarting new areas of research. The AutoCheckout Competition brings together researchers in this area to both compete with their existing approaches and also to exchange ideas that can facilitate new approaches going forward."

Autonomous stores can offer more convenience with 24/7 shopping hours, stock analysis in real-time and a better understanding of human shopping behavior. "It is very exciting to bring opportunity and data to the best researchers in the world and see how they use it. We will provide video feeds, the 3D position of all humans in the store, weight sensor data, layout information and a trigger so you know when someone exits the store. This competition will be our new way of supporting the scientific mission of the conference and helping to bring autonomous retail to its peak," explained João Diogo Falcão, VP of Engineering, AiFi.

