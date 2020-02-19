Regulatory News:

Gecina's (Paris:GFC) Board of Directors decided, during its meeting on February 19, 2020 and as recommended by the Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee, to submit the following proposals at the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 23, 2020 to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019:

The reappointment of Ms Inès Reinmann Toper and Mr Claude Gendron as directors for four years;

- The appointment of Mr Jérôme Brunel as a director for four years.

If appointed as a director by the General Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors will propose, following this General Meeting, to appoint Mr Jérôme Brunel as Chairman of the Board of Directors, replacing Mr Bernard Carayon, whose term of office as Chairman is due to end. Mr Bernard Carayon will continue to serve as a director on the Board.

If Mr Jérôme Brunel is appointed as a director by the General Shareholders' Meeting, he will be classed as independent in line with the AFEP-MEDEF Code independence criteria.

As recommended by the Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors has also decided to create two new Committees, alongside the Audit and Risks Committee, the Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee and the Strategic and Investment Committee:

A CSR Committee

- A Compliance and Ethics Committee.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 20 billion euros at end-2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

