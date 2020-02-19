Web Presence: Dr. William Lanza Receives Rave Reviews from DemandForce for His Specialized Dental Care

One of Maryland's premier dentists, Dr. William Lanza offers many specialized dental procedures from the Dental Institute of Bethesda. Because of his state-of-the-art offerings and his dedicated patient care, Dr. Lanza was praised by previous patients leaving reviews on DemandForce of his offices.

NORTH BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / For years, Dr. William Lanza has championed new dental procedures and sophisticated tools and resources among his peers in Maryland so they are better equipped to provide solutions to patients' varying needs. To ensure his offices are kept up-to-date, Lanza frequently attends conferences and advanced trainings and implements their teachings into the Dental Institute of Bethesda.

"It's not enough to rely on old models of dentistry that use outdated tools, machinery, or procedures to improve dental health," says Dr. William Lanza. "There are so many recent updates in dentistry that allow professionals to deliver more thorough care more quickly and with less discomfort. These are the elements that ultimately make any dentist office stand out against the competition."

His work has improved the lives of hundreds of patients in the area who report on their good experiences at the offices of Dr. William Lanza on websites such as DemandForce.com. In these reports, patients not only talk up the quality service of Dr. Lanza, but also of his qualified staff who are an integral part of his practice.

"I have been with the practice since Dr. Lanza started there. Dr Lanza has always delivered good dental outcomes for me over the years. Their staff have always been professional, friendly and accommodating in all aspects. My entire family goes there now," one review states.

Another review reads:

"All staff are pleasant and efficient. They take care of insurance matters and parking validation without exception. The technical staff are pleasant and gentle, explaining what they do beforehand. Recently our daughters started [Invisalign] braces. They answered our many questions and we did not feel rushed or condescended to. We have been coming here for over 10 years, recommended by a friend. Offices are immaculate."

"I was received promptly and the cleaning was done quite professional," reports patient Dean P. "The woman who did it was very friendly and, on my questioning her, explained why cleaning is needed and why she was urging me to come every four months. Dr. Lanza, who examined me at the end, was also friendly and professional. We've been going to the same practice for more than 30 years and each new dentist-owner has been excellent, Dr. Lanza one of the best we've ever had."

The profile page of Dr. William Lanza and his group is filled with dozens of similar reviews from patients who had exceptional experiences in his offices. Through individualized care, powerful resources, and a quality team, he proves year after year why his offices are some of the most sought-after in the entire state of Maryland.

