The growth in the global elderly population has increased the expenditure on healthcare for health checkups, disease diagnosis, and treatment. Vision loss is one of the most common health problems faced by the elderly population. Some of the common age-related eye diseases and conditions include glaucoma, cataract, age-related macular degeneration, and dry eye. The prevalence of these conditions is increasing with the growing number of chronic cases in the elderly population. These factors will have a positive impact on the demand for glass lenses during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the availability of products through online distribution channels will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Glass Lens Market: Availability of Products Through Online Distribution Channels

Market players are focusing on the sale of their products through online channels and e-commerce platforms to boost revenues. This has increased the availability of products, which is also helping market players to enter new and emerging markets. The online availability of a wide range of glass lens products has enabled customers to choose products through brand, price, and point of sale options. In addition, factors such as the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry and increasing consumer inclination toward online shopping are expected to boost the growth of the global glass lens market during the forecast period.

"Increase in diabetic population and the launch of new and innovative products will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Glass Lens Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global glass lens marketbyproduct (progressive glass lens, single vision glass lens, and bifocal glass lens) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to witness maximum incremental growth.

