Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Nach 240 % Plus- Neue Empfehlung! Die Revolution der Gold und Cannabisbranche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBGJ ISIN: FR0011040500 Ticker-Symbol: 1XV 
Stuttgart
19.02.20
08:12 Uhr
12,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXWAY SOFTWARE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXWAY SOFTWARE SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AXWAY
AXWAY SOFTWARE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXWAY SOFTWARE SA12,0000,00 %