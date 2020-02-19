John Wilson, CEO at global talent solutions leader WilsonHCG, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) prestigious 2020 Staffing 100 list.

The list honors those who are shaping the industry and influencing the workforce solutions ecosystem.

"It's no longer about the talent gap but the talent crisis," said Subadhra Sriram, editor and publisher, media products, SIA. "In this economy, creating new models of work and placing people in them is challenging to say the least. So, kudos to the 2020 Staffing 100 honorees for taking our industry forward in these turbulent times."

John, who founded the company in 2002, said he's humbled to appear on the list alongside so many of the industry's leaders. He added: "This recognition wouldn't be possible without the amazing team at WilsonHCG who go above and beyond to build true partnerships with our clients so they can add real value every single day."

Kim Pope, Chief Operating Officer at WilsonHCG, added: "John works harder than anybody I know. He's created a culture of innovation and empowerment here at WilsonHCG and really is the driving force behind the company's success. He always does the right thing for both clients and our people so this award is much deserved."

John has earned a number of industry recognitions including: Profiles in Diversity Journal's CEO Leadership in Action, Staffing Industry Analysts 40 Under 40, and the Tampa Bay Business Journal's 40 under 40.

Visit the SIA website to see who else made the list.

About WilsonHCG

WilsonHCG is an award-winning, global leader in total talent solutions. Operating as a strategic partner, it helps some of the world's most admired brands build comprehensive talent functions. With a global presence spanning more than 40 countries and six continents, WilsonHCG provides a full suite of configurable talent services including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), executive search, contingent talent solutions and technology advisory.

TALENT. It's more than a solution, it's who we are.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005890/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Kirsty Hewitt

+44 7889901517

813-418-4479

kirsty.hewitt@wilsonhcg.com