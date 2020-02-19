International Distribution Agreement: Louisiana Public Broadcasting Demonstrates Its Faith in TFO

A sure bet for Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB): Government-financed Franco-Ontarian public media company Groupe Média TFO's highly successful original content renews its presence on LPB PBS Kids.

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Francophone children between the ages of 2 and 8 in Louisiana will get to keep watching the adventures of their favorite TFO characters following the renewal of the distribution agreement between TFO and LPB, a PBS affiliate, one of the most respected educational media companies in the world. This strategic alliance was confirmed for an additional two years and testifies to the excellence of the Franco-Ontarian producer's programming.

Broadcast for the first time on LPB PBS Kids in Louisiana on Monday, April 18, 2016, TFO Creations will continue to provide Louisianans 7 hours of weekly shows in French until December 2021.

"Proudly educational and proudly Francophone, TFO is happy to contribute to the growth of minority French-speaking communities in Canada and all across the world. We have chosen to promote the French Fact without borders. By renewing this broadcasting partnership with LPB, we ensure that the Francophone heritage of Louisiana is celebrated and that it resonates for new and future generations."



- Éric Minoli, Chief Operating Officer, Groupe Média TFO

TFO Creations convey essential skills, values and abilities to help their young audiences grow up and become enlightened world citizens. TFO's daring French-language programming is aligned with the priorities of Ontario's Ministry of Education and supports children and teens in building their identity, especially as Francophones in a minority setting.

"Since they debuted on the LPB network, TFO's educational shows have enriched French culture for young Louisianans. We are very proud to offer unique and fun learning experiences for Francophone and Francophile kids. We congratulate Groupe Média TFO as it inspires children every day with its great creativity."



- Beth Courtney, President & CEO, Louisiana Public Broadcasting

By its quality content that conveys exemplary values for all families, TFO wishes to become a driver of the French Fact across Ontario, Canada and the world. Thus, by broadcasting TFO Creations across the world, the company actively broadens the reach of the Francophonie and provides a window onto Franco-Ontarian culture.

This international outreach, which supports Francophone and Francophile learners and teachers, also showcases the educational edge and diversity of Ontario in the new knowledge economy.

About Groupe Média TFO

Groupe Média TFO is an essential destination for audiences seeking educational and cultural content in French. It offers stimulating experiences and award-winning content, at the cutting edge of digital learning. TFO serves 2 million students and 135,000 teachers and educators all over Ontario and Canada. With 1.2 billion views on its 22 YouTube channels, TFO operates Canada's number one French-language channel, Mini ABC, for which it received a Golden Play Button award. From Austin to Amsterdam, Groupe Média TFO's content has won multiple prizes: Kidscreen Awards, Gémeaux Awards, Cassies, IBC Awards, SXSW Film Design Awards, and many more.

About Louisiana Public Broadcasting

Louisiana Public Broadcasting has been the public television network for the State of Louisiana since 1975. It owns stations in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe and Shreveport. LPB is also affiliated with WLAE-TV, in New Orleans. In addition to producing award-winning documentaries on the history and people of Louisiana, LPB is dedicated to helping children throughout the state develop their reading and writing, math and science skills through its many educational programs.

