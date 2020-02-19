The hookah tobacco market is poised to grow by USD 1.84 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Global Hookah Tobacco Market 2020-2024

Hookah Tobacco Market Analysis Report by Product (SHT, MHT and LHT), Application (FrHT, BevHT, CfHT and ScHT), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the increasing frequency of new flavor launches. In addition, the rising trend of online retailing is anticipated to boost the growth of the hookah tobacco market.

The growth of the global hookah tobacco market has been accelerating since the last decade due to the increasing launch of innovative products and new flavors. This has encouraged several vendors to launch innovative products and expand their customers across various regions. The market is witnessing the introduction of several hookah tobacco mixes with flavors such as blueberry, acai berry, goji berries, apricot, and pomegranate. Thus, the increasing launch of new flavors is expected to drive the market.

Major Five Hookah Tobacco Companies:

Al Fakher Tobacco Trading

Al Fakher Tobacco Trading has business operations under various segments, such as standard range, golden range, special edition, non-tobacco, and accessories. The company offers a comprehensive range of light, mild, and strong hookah tobacco flavors.

Altria Group Inc.

Altria Group Inc. operates its business through various segments, including smokable products, smokeless products, and wine. The company offers hookah tobacco and other products under its premium brands, Copenhagen and Skoal. The company also offers products through its value brands, Red Seal and Husky.

ASA Produktions GmbH

ASA Produktions GmbH operates its business through various segments, such as glass manufacturing, metal production, product design and manufacturing, drink manufacturing, tobacco manufacturing, and e-liquid manufacturing. The company offers 5pipes Hookah Tobacco.

Fumari

Fumari has business operations under various segments, such as tobacco, coal, hookahs, parts, and gear. The company offers hookah tobacco and hookah parts.

Haze Tobacco LLC

Haze Tobacco LLC offers various shisha flavor products such as Baby Doll, Bananrama, Black Berry, Blazen Blue, and many more. The company also offers Haze Coconut Charcoal Cubes 72pc and Haze Coconut Charcoal.

Hookah Tobacco Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

SHT

MHT

LHT

Hookah Tobacco Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

FrHT

BevHT

CfHT

ScHT

Hookah Tobacco Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

