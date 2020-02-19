Tony Goetz: Alain Goetz Supports Entebbe Children's Welfare School in Uganda

Mr. Alain Goetz has been supporting Entebbe Children's Welfare Primary School since 2014

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Alain Goetz is proud to support Entebbe Children's Welfare School in Uganda. Most recently, he financed the construction of a new classroom block.

Alain Goetz has been supporting Entebbe Children's Welfare School since 2015. As the former CEO of African Gold Refinery (AGR), Alain Goetz led the company's corporate social responsibility program and provided financial aid to continuously support the school and build additional infrastructure such as classrooms, dormitories, and other facilities. Alain Goetz continues to support Entebbe Children's Welfare School in any way he can.

Entebbe Children's Welfare School, a government-aided school, cares for children with disabilities and special needs. The education ministry in Uganda has strategic objectives in place that focus on the educational needs of all children and provides the school with a grant, which finances instructional materials, medication, light meals, and salaries for the teachers. The ministry also recently announced that it would include finances for the school to hire additional teachers in its plans.

"We will continue to engage with the department for special needs in the ministry to see where we can help," says Alain Goetz.

Contact:

Nathalie Seliffet

Email: foodstep@hotmail.com

Website: www.foodstepuganda.be

SOURCE: Tony Goetz

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577029/Alain-Goetz-Supports-Entebbe-Childrens-Welfare-School-in-Uganda