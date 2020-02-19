The global household insecticide market is poised to grow by USD 4.11 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases. In addition, the expansion of retail landscape is anticipated to boost the growth of the household insecticide market.

The prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases is increasing, especially in South America. Currently, the fastest-spreading mosquito-borne disease in Brazil is dengue. In August 2019, more than 2 million people had dengue in the first seven months of the year, as per the epidemiological update by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Consequently, several household insecticides companies like Reckitt Benckiser and S. C. Johnson Son through their brands such as SBP, Raid, Baygon, and Mortein are introducing mosquito repellent products to curb mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue. This is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Household Insecticide Market Companies:

Dabur India Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd. operates the business under various segments such as Consumer care business, Food business, Retail business, and Other segments. The company offers mosquito repellent under the brand, Odomos.

Enesis Group

Enesis Group offers products through the following business units: Nutraceutical Functional Drink and Personal Home Care. The company offers mosquito repellent, insecticide aerosol, and synthetic pyrethroids-based aerosol insecticide under the brands, Soffell, Force Magic, and Force Magic Microns.

FMC Corp.

FMC Corp. operates under various business segments, namely FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The company offers insecticides through brands, Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Home care, Hair care, and Personal care. The company offers household insecticides through its brand, HIT across Indonesia, India, and Africa.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Fabric Care, Dishwash, Household Insecticide, Personal Care, and Laundry Services. The company offers household insecticides through brands such as Maxo A Grade and Maxo Genius.

Household Insecticide Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Sprays

Vaporizers

Mosquito coils

Baits

Others

Household Insecticide Market Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Offline distribution channel

Online distribution channel

Household Insecticide Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

