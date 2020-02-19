Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Nach 240 % Plus- Neue Empfehlung! Die Revolution der Gold und Cannabisbranche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ASZ7 ISIN: US0138721065 Ticker-Symbol: 185 
Frankfurt
19.02.20
18:25 Uhr
15,200 Euro
+0,804
+5,58 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALCOA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALCOA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,456
15,550
22:31
15,418
15,488
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALCOA
ALCOA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALCOA CORPORATION15,200+5,58 %