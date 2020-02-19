Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Nach 240 % Plus- Neue Empfehlung! Die Revolution der Gold und Cannabisbranche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 932242 ISIN: IE0005711209 Ticker-Symbol: IJF 
Frankfurt
19.02.20
16:45 Uhr
160,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ICON
ICON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ICON PLC160,000,00 %