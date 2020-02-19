Endo Appoints Mark G. Barberio to Board of Directors

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mark G. Barberio to serve as a director, effective February 19, 2020. Mr. Barberio has also been appointed to Endo's Audit and Nominating & Governance Committees.

Mr. Barberio is the principal of Markapital, LLC, a business and merger & acquisition consulting firm. Prior to founding Markapital, he led Mark IV, LLC (now Dayco, LLC), a global diversified manufacturing company, where he served in a number of leadership positions, including as its Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

"In addition to Mark's senior executive leadership experience, Mark's operations, finance and strategic planning perspective on corporate growth will provide valuable insight to the Board," said Paul Campanelli, Endo's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to welcome him to our Board."

Separately, Endo announced today that Blaise Coleman will succeed Paul Campanelli as President and Chief Executive Officer and become a member of the Board of Directors effective March 6, 2020. Mr. Barberio becomes the sixth independent director on Endo's eight member Board, which also reflects the addition of Mr. Coleman.

