The market is driven by the increase in demand for biofuel. In addition, the increasing application of seaweeds is anticipated to boost the growth of the marine biotechnology market.

The rise in demand for energy across the world is propelling the demand for fossil fuels. However, the increase in global warming, rise in prices of petroleum-based fuels, need for energy protection, and scarcity of fossil fuels is compelling economies to adopt renewable energy sources such as biomass. Biomass is derived from various forest, agriculture, and aquatic sources using the process of marine biotechnology. Biomass is used as feedstock to produce several biofuels such as biodiesel, bioethanol, biohydrogen, bio-oil, and biogas. Algal biomass is also gaining prominence as an alternative feedstock to produce biofuels. The increase in such biofuels through the application of marine biotechnology is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Marine Biotechnology Market Companies:

Aker BioMarine AS

Aker BioMarine AS offers SUPERBA KRILL, QRILL Aqua, and QRILL Pet. SUPERBA KRILL is a natural source of omega-3S, phospholipids, choline, and astaxanthin. QRILL Aqua is rich in phospholipid-bound omega-3 fatty acids, the antioxidant astaxanthin, proteins, and minerals. QRILL Pet is a natural source of omega-3 fatty acids, marine proteins, and astaxanthin.

BASF SE

BASF SE offers products through the following business units: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials Solutions, and Agricultural Solutions. The company offers Dry n-3 DHA 11A and Lucantin Pink.

CP Kelco

CP Kelco operates under various business segments, namely Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Citrus Fiber, Diutan Gum, and Others. The company offers GENULACTA and GENUTINE.

Cyanotech Corp.

Cyanotech Corp.offers Hawaiian Spirulina and Cyanotech BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin. Hawaiian Spirulina is used in the treatment of immune system, eyes and brain, cardiovascular health, and overall cellular health. Cyanotech BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin is used in the treatment of joint and tendon health, skin health, cardiovascular health, and others.

KD Pharma Group

KD Pharma Group offers products through the following business segments: KD Pharma, KD Nutra, and KD Biopharma. The company offers Omega-3 products such as ALFA gastro-resistant capsules, which is used for the treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis and ulcerative colitis.

Marine Biotechnology Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Healthcare products

Energy and environment management products

Food and cosmetics products

Marine Biotechnology Market Geographic segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

