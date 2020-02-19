Coinless Mobile: Utah Tech Startup, Coinless LLC, Raises $500K in First Seed Round of Funding

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Coinless, a Utah-based tech startup focused in the self-serve car wash industry, has just announced the closing of its first round of seed funding of $500K as it marches towards significant domestic and international growth since its launch last year. The Coinless platform-a cloud-based point-of-sale system fully housed in a consumer mobile app-has created an overdue, affordable technology solution for self-serve car wash operators.

"Every industry is part of the tech industry these days," said Jared Richards, Co-Founder of Coinless Mobile, when asked what lead to the creation of their app. "As a team already working in the car wash space, we identified a technology gap in the industry and are very proud of the solution we have built to fill it."The Coinless app allows customers to pay for their car wash directly from their mobile phones. It offers a loyalty program, custom wash club subscriptions, referral rewards, and many more useful features, all in one product. Car wash operators also gain more control over their business than ever before. They can switch equipment on and off from anywhere in the world. They can see their customers' information, and communicate directly with all of them in an instant. That's something self-serve car wash operators have never had until now.

"We are excited to be working with such great financial partners who understand our vision, see the need for what we are building, and are just as excited as we are about the growth opportunities here," says Shane Larsen, Chief Coinslayer at Coinless Mobile. "There is a lot of momentum and excitement propelling us into 2020. We see some significant growth and opportunities on the near horizon."

With over 80 locations linked into the Coinless network in the US, the Coinless team anticipates exponential growth across the country as well as internationally, with launches planned for Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the European markets.

The Coinless app currently runs on both IOS and Android devices and can be downloaded from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store for free. Or visit www.coinlessdownload.com for a direct link to the app store.

CONTACT:

Car Wash Owners & Car Wash Distributors

Shane Larsen | shane@coinlessmobile.com | 801.430.3846

Media Relations:

Sarah Griener | sarah@coldwatercap.com | 801.367.1683

SOURCE: Coinless Mobile

