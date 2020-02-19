The automatic optical inspection market is poised to grow by USD 894.39 millionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005645/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Optical Inspection Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 147-page report with TOC on "Automatic Optical Inspection Market Analysis Report by Type (2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/automatic-optical-inspection-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart manufacturing. In addition, the advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing is anticipated to boost the growth of the automatic optical inspection market.

Manufacturers are increasingly adopting AOI systems as they help them during the inspection of electronic products. In addition, AOI systems enable manufacturers to have high levels of flexibility in the physical process to achieve better efficiency, both in terms of output and cost. Smart manufacturing technologies and processes are also gaining traction in the market as they imbibe a high level of quality and adaptability in manufacturing processes of electronic products using advanced computer controls. This further boosts the adoption of AOI systems. Thus, the increasing adoption of smart manufacturing is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Automatic Optical Inspection Market Companies:

GÖPEL electronic GmbH

GÖPEL electronic GmbH is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Automotive test solutions, Embedded JTAG solutions, Industrial function test, and Inspection solutions. The company offers AOI systems for the inspection of THT components, THT solder joints, and wave-soldered SMD components in one system.

Koh Young Technology Inc.

Koh Young Technology Inc. is headquartered in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and offers products through the following business units: Product and Technology. The company offers Zenith UHS, Zenith, and Zenith LiTE for optical inspection.

Mek Europe BV

Mek Europe BV is headquartered in the Netherlands and operates under various business segments, namely Full 3D AOI, Selective 3D AOI, THT AOI, Entry Level AOI, and Others. The company offers AOI systems such as ISO-Spector M1A, ISO-Spector SL, Bottom Top Inline AOI, Desktop AOI, and Modular AOI.

Mirtec Co. Ltd.

Mirtec Co. Ltd. is headquartered in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and offers products through the following business segments: Product and Technology. The company offers 3D AOI and 2D AOI systems for optical inspection.

Mycronic AB

Mycronic AB is headquartered in Sweden and offers products through the following business segments: Assembly Solutions and Pattern Generators. The company offers K series 3D AOI systems for optical inspection.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automatic Optical Inspection Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

2D AOI systems

3D AOI systems

Automatic Optical Inspection Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005645/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com