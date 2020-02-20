The global commercial vehicle retarder market is expected to grow by USD 301.34 million during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market 2018-2022

Retarders help in slowing down the vehicle by reducing the effort on brakes and thus help to improve the drivability of the vehicle. Hence, retarders are widely used in commercial vehicles as they are usually heavy and controlling such vehicles requires heavy braking force. This also helps in improving the life of brake liners by up to 3-5 times, thereby reducing the overall cost of the braking systems. This is one of the key factors driving the adoption of commercial vehicle retarders.

As per Technavio, the introduction of self-charging type electromagnetic retarders will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market: Introduction of Self-Charging Type Electromagnetic Retarders

Vendors in the market are focusing on the development of self-charging type electromagnetic retarders. These retarders comprise of a stator yoke placed between magnetic coils to generate power. The power generated can be used to recharge auxiliary systems such as batteries and various other systems in the vehicle. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global commercial vehicle retarder market during the forecast period.

"Increasing adoption of multistage modulating transmission retarders and the introduction of permanent magnet type retarder will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global commercial vehicle retarder marketbyproduct (electromagnetic retarders and hydraulic retarders) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2017, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to witness maximum incremental growth.

